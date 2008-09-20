No More Rare Revivals For Now

It's time for Good News/Bad News.

Good News: Rare's senior animator, Elissa Miller, says that the company has no plans to revisit any more of its classic titles at the moment. "We've always got to have a reason to revive a franchise, we don't do games just for the sake of them," said Milller, speaking to 360 Gamer. Yay originality!

Bad News: This means no chance of revisiting some of the awesome games right at the back of Rare's Retro Cupboard. The ones in the dusty shoebox labelled Ultimate Play The Game.

I could give two figs for a new Banjo Kazooie game, but a next-gen Sabre Wulf, Head Over Heels or Gunfright? Now we're talking.

Rare: No plans to revive more old franchises[CVG]