No PS3 Trophies For Fallout 3

Fans of little graphics popping up on your television telling you how good you are at the game you are currently playing are going to be a little disappointed when they pick up the PlayStation 3 version of Bethesda's eagerly-anticipated Fallout 3. In an interview with PlayStation Universe, the company's dashing Vice President of Marketing Pete Hines revealed that trophies won't be making an appearance in the game...at least not initially.

"Not at launch...It remains to be seen what we do down the road. It wasn't something we were able to incorporate into the game for launch".

Not all that surprising, considering the company's documented preference for the Xbox 360. Hopefully trophy support will be added somewhere down the line, but Pete sure doesn't come off as that enthusiastic about the idea, does he?

