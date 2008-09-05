The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No Xbox 360 Price Cut For The UK

Bad luck, old chap. Microsoft is refusing to pass on the Xbox 360 price cut to the UK market.

As if the British economy wasn't looking dark enough - now we face another Christmas of not-that-cheap Xboxes.

"Pricing is handled on a region-by-region basis", said a killjoy Microsoft spokesperson, "We do not have a price drop in this region to announce".

An Xbox Arcade will set you back £159.99 ($US 281.35) in the UK, while an Elite can be obtained on the open market in exchange for a kidney or other major organ.


Microsoft says no Xbox 360 "price drop" in the UK [Pocket Lint]

