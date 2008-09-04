Noel Gallagher Says Guitar Hero Is Better Than Arse Goblin Humping

Besides writing songs and playing for British rock band Oasis, Noel Gallagher is a walking quote machine. So, you'd think he would have an opinion on something like Guitar Hero. Well, he does:

If it puts little plastic guitars into kids' hands and fires their imaginations, I think that's a good thing. It's harmless fun, innit.

I'd rather that genre of video games than somebody getting their fucking head chopped off with a samurai sword while getting fucked by a goblin up the arse with a laser. Do you know what I mean?