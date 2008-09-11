Noooooo! George Lucas Involved With Force Unleashed Plot

Well, of course he is. He's George Lucas! And as The Force Unleashed executive producer Haden Blackman pointed out that all during the 4-year development cycle:

George gave us a history lesson about what the major characters in the Saga were doing in that time frame, and offered feedback and suggestions about the plot and characters.

Is it wise to actually go around and tell people that? Pssst, we consulted with George Lucas for this game. That's right, the George Lucas that turned the Force from a mystic energy into some cell-based midichlorian-communicating mumbo jumbo. And the same George Lucas who let stormtroopers kill Jedi\.

Certainly there are oodles of smart, talented people at LucasArts. Let's play up those folks, 'mkay?

