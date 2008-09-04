NPD PC Sales Charts August 17-23

A new challenger! OK, not a challenger, per se, since it's not exactly going to challenge the all-conquering WoW, Sims or Nancy Drew, but still. It's so nice to see a new face around the PC sales charts you can't blame us for getting all excited, can you? Game in question is Valve's Orange Box, which after a long absence makes a return to the charts at the expense of the Sims 2 Ikea expansion. Score one for the purists.

1. WoW: Battle Chest

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. World Of Warcraft

4. Spore Creature Creator

5. WoW: The Burning Crusade

6. Diablo Battle Chest

7. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice

8. Call of Duty 4

9. The Orange Box

10. Warcraft III Battle Chest

[via Big Download]