NPD PC Sales Charts August 17-23

A new challenger! OK, not a challenger, per se, since it's not exactly going to challenge the all-conquering WoW, Sims or Nancy Drew, but still. It's so nice to see a new face around the PC sales charts you can't blame us for getting all excited, can you? Game in question is Valve's Orange Box, which after a long absence makes a return to the charts at the expense of the Sims 2 Ikea expansion. Score one for the purists.
1. WoW: Battle Chest
2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
3. World Of Warcraft
4. Spore Creature Creator
5. WoW: The Burning Crusade
6. Diablo Battle Chest
7. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice
8. Call of Duty 4
9. The Orange Box
10. Warcraft III Battle Chest
