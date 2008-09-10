NPD PC Sales Charts August 24-30

Poor Sims 2: Apartment Life. In it comes, debuting at #1, just like everything else that's ever had "The Sims" in front of it. And just like everything else that's ever had "The Sims" in front of it, it would be expecting a long stay at the top of the charts. Pity (for it), then, that it's just keeping the seat warm for Spore. As for the rest of the charts, Nancy Drew has retreated back into the shadows, replaced by...Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm. If you're going to break the Blizzard/EA stranglehold, the best way to do it, is to do it with crustaceans.

1. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

2. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest

3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

4. World Of Warcraft

5. Spore Creature Creator

6. Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm

7. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

8. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff

9. Warcraft III Battle Chest

10. Diablo Battle Chest

[via Shacknews]