The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NPD PC Sales Charts August 24-30

Poor Sims 2: Apartment Life. In it comes, debuting at #1, just like everything else that's ever had "The Sims" in front of it. And just like everything else that's ever had "The Sims" in front of it, it would be expecting a long stay at the top of the charts. Pity (for it), then, that it's just keeping the seat warm for Spore. As for the rest of the charts, Nancy Drew has retreated back into the shadows, replaced by...Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm. If you're going to break the Blizzard/EA stranglehold, the best way to do it, is to do it with crustaceans.

1. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
2. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest
3. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
4. World Of Warcraft
5. Spore Creature Creator
6. Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm
7. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
8. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff
9. Warcraft III Battle Chest
10. Diablo Battle Chest

[via Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles