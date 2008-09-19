The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

NPD PC Sales Charts August 31 - September 6

Looks like I spoke to soon! Sims 2 Apartment Life won a reprieve atop the PC sales charts for the week ending September 6, as Spore didn't quite have a long enough stay on the shelves to take the top spot. it'll no doubt get there next week. Asfor the rest, you know how it goes, though I'd like everyone to say a big hello to Crysis, who's rejoining us this week at #10 after a long sojourn. Hello, Crysis!

1. The Sims 2: Apartment Life
2. Spore
3. Spore Creature Creator
4. WoW: Battle Chest
5. The Sims 2: Double Deluxe
6. World Of Warcraft
7. WoW: Burning Crusade Expansion Pack
8. The Sims 2: Apartment Life Limited Collection
9. Warcraft III Battle Chest
10. Crysis

[image]

