NPD's PC Sales Charts September 7-13

Spore, anyone? More like Spore, everyone, as Maxis' galactic creature game sold like a house on fire that was full of combustible hotcakes. Spore's #1, the Galactic Edition is #2, and even the Creature Creator hangs on to #4, despite the real thing being out. The rest is your standard Warcraft/Sims breakdown, with the exception of Crysis, which hung around thanks the pre-Warhead interest spike.

1. Spore

2. Spore Galactic Edition

3. The Sims 2 Apartment Life

4. Spore Creature Creator

5. WoW: Battle Chest

6. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

7. World of Warcraft

8. WoW: The Burning Crusade

9. Warcraft III Battle Chest

10. Crysis

[via Big Download][Image]