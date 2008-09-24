NPD's PC Sales Charts September 7-13

Spore, anyone? More like Spore, everyone, as Maxis' galactic creature game sold like a house on fire that was full of combustible hotcakes. Spore's #1, the Galactic Edition is #2, and even the Creature Creator hangs on to #4, despite the real thing being out. The rest is your standard Warcraft/Sims breakdown, with the exception of Crysis, which hung around thanks the pre-Warhead interest spike.
1. Spore
2. Spore Galactic Edition
3. The Sims 2 Apartment Life
4. Spore Creature Creator
5. WoW: Battle Chest
6. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
7. World of Warcraft
8. WoW: The Burning Crusade
9. Warcraft III Battle Chest
10. Crysis
