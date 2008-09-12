Nugent to Rock Guitar Hero World Tour

One more Guitar Hero press release, one more rumour confirmed.

Ted Nugent is lending his voice and likeness to Guitar Hero World Tour, Activision confirmed today. World Tour will allow gamers to challenge Nugent in guitar duel, play as him in the game or jam alongside the Motor City Madman.

Nugent joins Hendrix, Ozzy and Sting as confirmed rockers in the game. Other rumoured rockers that will be included are Billy Corgan, Travis Barker, Hayley Williams, and Zak Wylde.

Hit the jump for the full release. Personally, I'd pick Ozzy or Sting over Nugent any day. And Hendrix! Wow.

MULTI-PLATINUM ROCK LEGEND TED NUGENT TO BRING KILLER RIFFS AND AN EPIC GUITAR DUEL TO GUITAR HERO® WORLD TOUR

Santa Monica, CA - September 11, 2008 - Multi-platinum guitar icon, best-selling author and outspoken activist, Ted Nugent will lend his voice and likeness to Activision Publishing, Inc.'s Guitar Hero® World Tour, joining the all-star cast of rock legends to be featured in the game including Jimi Hendrix, Ozzy Osbourne and Sting. Aspiring axe shredders will be able to challenge The Nuge in an epic guitar duel, tear up the six string as the music icon's in-game character or jam alongside the Motor City Madman as he rocks his 1975 smash hit "Stranglehold." Recognised as the world's leading guitar showman, Nugent's no-holds-barred career spans five decades of multi-platinum sales exceeding 35 million albums.

When the house lights go down this fall, a new generation of guitarists, drummers and fearless frontmen will come together and rock with Guitar Hero World Tour. The latest installment in the #1 best-selling video game franchise of 2007, Guitar Hero World Tour transforms music gaming by expanding Guitar Hero's signature guitar gameplay into a cooperative band experience that combines the most advanced wireless controllers with new revolutionary online* and offline gameplay modes including Band Career and 8-player "Battle of the Bands," which allows two full bands to compete head-to-head online for the first time ever. The game features a slick newly redesigned guitar controller, drum kit controller and a microphone, as well as an innovative Music Studio music creator that lets players compose, record, edit and share their own rock 'n' roll anthems. Music creators will also be able to share their recordings with their friends online through GHTunesSM where other gamers can download and play an endless supply of unique creations.

Guitar Hero World Tour is being developed by Neversoft Entertainment for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. The Wii™ version is being developed by Vicarious Visions. The PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system version is being developed by Budcat. The game is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Guitar Hero World Tour, please visit www.guitarhero.com.

