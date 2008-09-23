Obama or McCain - Who's Leading In Xbox LIVE Survey?

Polls, polls, polls. Forget for a moment how the candidates are doing in Gallup polls, how are they doing on Xbox LIVE? Microsoft has released the results of its LIVE poll, and the results are:

Obama/Biden: 43 percent

McCain/Palin: 31 percent

Undecided: 13 percent

Other: 13 percent

According to Microsoft, almost 100,000 LIVE Americans participated in this LIVE survey, making it larger than combined samples from Gallup or NBC polls. Take that for whatever it's worth.

In its first two weeks of the program, more than 55,000 voter registration forms were downloaded through Xbox LIVE and xbox.com. Additionally, videos from the recent Democratic and Republican conventions were downloaded nearly 25,000 times.

To-date, the Xbox LIVE community has downloaded more than 350,000 pieces of program-specific content, ranging from candidate gamerpics* to videos and Rock the Vote logos. That's nearly five times the amount of people present at Barack Obama's acceptance speech during the Democratic Convention in Denver.