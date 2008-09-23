The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Obama or McCain - Who's Leading In Xbox LIVE Survey?

Polls, polls, polls. Forget for a moment how the candidates are doing in Gallup polls, how are they doing on Xbox LIVE? Microsoft has released the results of its LIVE poll, and the results are:

Obama/Biden: 43 percent
McCain/Palin: 31 percent
Undecided: 13 percent
Other: 13 percent

According to Microsoft, almost 100,000 LIVE Americans participated in this LIVE survey, making it larger than combined samples from Gallup or NBC polls. Take that for whatever it's worth.

[Pic]

Part of an initiative to help register new voters for this year's election, Xbox LIVE has partnered with Rock the Vote, turning the Xbox 360 into an unexpected political forum, and also resulting in one of the nation's largest unofficial election polls. With nearly 100,000 votes cast, Senator Barack Obama leads by a 12 percent margin, while 26 percent voted "undecided" or "other."

These results do not map to national trends, which show Senator Obama and Senator McCain to be pacing neck and neck, and provide insight into a unique subset of young, engaged citizens. According to the results from Xbox LIVE's poll, when it comes to deciding who should be the next President, the jury is still out for many.

Nearly 100,000 LIVE Americans turned out to cast their votes in a poll over Xbox LIVE, making it larger than the combined samples from individual Gallup, NBC, and CNN polls. Results from the first-ever poll over Xbox LIVE indicate the following:

Obama \ Biden: 43%
McCain \ Palin: 31%
Undecided: 13%
Other: 13%

In its first two weeks of the program, more than 55,000 voter registration forms were downloaded through Xbox LIVE and xbox.com. Additionally, videos from the recent Democratic and Republican conventions were downloaded nearly 25,000 times.

To-date, the Xbox LIVE community has downloaded more than 350,000 pieces of program-specific content, ranging from candidate gamerpics* to videos and Rock the Vote logos. That's nearly five times the amount of people present at Barack Obama's acceptance speech during the Democratic Convention in Denver.

Comments

  • zenit @vindex

    Jajajaja!!! look at him. It's amazing he's the new president, and I don't say it in a bad way, I LIKE Obama, it's a real change :P

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles