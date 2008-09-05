October is Gundam PSP Games Get Cheaper Month

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Just as the PSP-3000 gets released in Japan in mid-October, Sony will be putting out two more PSP Gundam titles in its "the Best" line later that month. Both Gundam Battle Chronicle and SD Gundam G Generation Portable both go on sale October 23rd for ¥2,800 ($US 26). Not a bad price if you're into giant robots and Sony handhelds!

Press release after the jump.

「PSP® the Best」シリーズ　１０月発売予定タイトルのご案内
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
ガンダムバトルクロニクル
PSP® the Best

発売元：（株）バンダイナムコゲームス
発売日：10月23日
希望小売価格：2,667円 （税込価格2,800円）

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
ＳＤガンダムGGENERATION-PORTABLE
PSP® the Best

発売元：（株）バンダイナムコゲームス
発売日：10月23日
希望小売価格：2,667円 （税込価格2,800円）

以上

