October is Gundam PSP Games Get Cheaper Month

Just as the PSP-3000 gets released in Japan in mid-October, Sony will be putting out two more PSP Gundam titles in its "the Best" line later that month. Both Gundam Battle Chronicle and SD Gundam G Generation Portable both go on sale October 23rd for ¥2,800 ($US 26). Not a bad price if you're into giant robots and Sony handhelds!

「PSP® the Best」シリーズ １０月発売予定タイトルのご案内

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

ガンダムバトルクロニクル

PSP® the Best

発売元：（株）バンダイナムコゲームス

発売日：10月23日

希望小売価格：2,667円 （税込価格2,800円）

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

ＳＤガンダムGGENERATION-PORTABLE

PSP® the Best

発売元：（株）バンダイナムコゲームス

発売日：10月23日

希望小売価格：2,667円 （税込価格2,800円）

以上