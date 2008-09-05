October is Gundam PSP Games Get Cheaper Month

Just as the PSP-3000 gets released in Japan in mid-October, Sony will be putting out two more PSP Gundam titles in its "the Best" line later that month. Both Gundam Battle Chronicle and SD Gundam G Generation Portable both go on sale October 23rd for ¥2,800 ($US 26). Not a bad price if you're into giant robots and Sony handhelds!
Press release after the jump.
「PSP® the Best」シリーズ １０月発売予定タイトルのご案内
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
ガンダムバトルクロニクル
PSP® the Best
発売元：（株）バンダイナムコゲームス
発売日：10月23日
希望小売価格：2,667円 （税込価格2,800円）
Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
ＳＤガンダムGGENERATION-PORTABLE
PSP® the Best
発売元：（株）バンダイナムコゲームス
発売日：10月23日
希望小売価格：2,667円 （税込価格2,800円）
以上
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink