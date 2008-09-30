Oh Great, Puzzle Quest Hitting iPhone

I don't need to be able to play Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords on anything else, okay? It's already eaten away at my life on the DS, PSP, Xbox 360, PlayStation 2, mobile phone, and PC to the point where every month I have at least one Puzzle Quest-related dream. Now TransGaming has announced their expansion into the Apple portable space with Puzzle Quest for the iPhone / iPod Touch.

Gah! I just want to hug this man and punch him at the same time, but not as much as Crecente, who actually contacted both companies and harassed them about making the port. Thanks, Brian. Look for Puzzle Quest to hit the iPhone and iPod Touch later this fall, at which point I will begin spending all my time in the bathroom.

TransGaming Launches Into iPhone Marketplace with Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

Toronto, Canada,- September 29, 2008 - TransGaming Inc. (TSX-V: TNG), announces the company's expansion into the development of applications for Apple's portable devices commencing with Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords® from D3Publisher for the iPhone and iPod Touch. Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords has been honored with numerous awards and accolades including the prestigious Best Downloadable Game award at the11th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards. The title is a natural fit for Apple's mobile devices and, coupled with TransGaming's industry experience and technology, will impart a user experience that is being fully customised for the iPhone and iPod Touch.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords for the iPhone and iPod Touch portable devices builds on an existing relationship between TransGaming and D3Publisher. "The iPhone and iPod Touch are natural extensions to TransGaming's existing Mac business and we are focused on bringing only the highest quality content to these devices. Puzzle Quest is an outstanding franchise and we have no doubt this game will have incredible appeal to a broad range of gamers", commented Vikas Gupta, CEO & President of TransGaming. "We have established a leadership position in bringing top tier games to Mac and we are now setting our sights on the Apple mobile market opportunity."

"It has been a wild and exciting ride for us at D3Publisher to watch Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords progress from a unique release on handheld platforms to one of the most beloved puzzle game franchises of today, raising demand from gamers everywhere to be able to play it on their platform of choice," said Yoji Takenaka, President and Chief Executive Officer of North America and Europe, D3Publisher. "After making the rounds on consoles, PC and Mac, we are thrilled to have TransGaming bringing it back to a handheld device, and not just any handheld, but the iPhone—a platform that D3Publisher looks forward to utilizing to reach a whole new group of gamers with this title and many more to come."

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords offers players a unique combination of classic RPG elements and fun puzzle mechanics. Designed specifically to entertain both casual and hardcore gamers Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords incorporates strategy, role-playing elements and a persistent storyline in a puzzle board setting that is sure to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords is rated "E 10+" (Everyone 10 and older—suggestive themes) for most platforms by the ESRB and is rated "RP" (Rating Pending) for iPhone. The game was originally developed by Infinite Interactive Pty. Ltd. and published by D3Publisher, Inc. The game is being customised for iPhone by TransGaming Inc. and will be available for purchase on the iTunes App Store this fall.