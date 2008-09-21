Oh Noes: Far Cry Releasing in Germany Only

Kidding! We mean the piece-of-shit movie Uwe Boll is making under the same title. It has a Germany-only release date of Oct. 2, at least according to the press kit Big Download dug up. But still, big month for Uwe: Postal's out on DVD, he's got a game coming out, 1968 Tunnel Rats, which nevertheless sounds like the name of some second-division Bundesliga team. I wonder though, if he makes a movie based on the game of 1968 Tunnel Rats, would that be like a dog eating and then crapping its own turd?
It's true that a lot of Boll's films are hard to appreciate, but it's not a good idea to submit a post that simply atagonises someone. Making "piece-of-shit" judgements on films or games you've yet to see or play isn't too flash either.
Tunnel rats is a Viet vets term. Vietnam usually doesn't have German sports teams. They're two different places, I'm very sorry.