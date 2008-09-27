Oh The Wonderful Thing About Tiga, Is Tiga Is Attending The UK Conservative Party Conference

Tiga is an association of UK Games Developers dedicated to promoting the games industry.

To this end, they are descending on the UK Conservative Party Conference this weekend to host a 'Celebrating the Gaming Industry' event and raise awareness of some of the issues affecting euro-developers.

The leader of the Conservative Party, David 'Dave' Cameron did once tell The Guardian that "There is an element to politics that is a bit like Tomb Raider," so Tiga are almost certainly in the right place.

Quoth Richard Wilson, Tiga's CEO: "The more that politicians understand the successes and challenges facing the video games industry, the more likely it is that we will be able to influence policy to make the UK the best place in the world to do games business."

Tiga talks to the Tories[Tiga]