The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Oh The Wonderful Thing About Tiga, Is Tiga Is Attending The UK Conservative Party Conference

Tiga is an association of UK Games Developers dedicated to promoting the games industry.

To this end, they are descending on the UK Conservative Party Conference this weekend to host a 'Celebrating the Gaming Industry' event and raise awareness of some of the issues affecting euro-developers.

The leader of the Conservative Party, David 'Dave' Cameron did once tell The Guardian that "There is an element to politics that is a bit like Tomb Raider," so Tiga are almost certainly in the right place.

Quoth Richard Wilson, Tiga's CEO: "The more that politicians understand the successes and challenges facing the video games industry, the more likely it is that we will be able to influence policy to make the UK the best place in the world to do games business."

Tiga talks to the Tories[Tiga]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles