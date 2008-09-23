Okay, NOW Fable II Has Gone Gold

Back in August, Lionhead told us Fable II was "days, if not hours" from being finished. Uh...more like weeks. Only now is it done, studio boss Peter Molyneux confirming the game was officially wound up at 7pm on Sunday night. Good news, that, since most of us are fans of the original. Game's still on track for an October 21 release.

