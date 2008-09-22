Old Suda Game Coming To PSN

Waaaay back when he first started designing games, Goichi Suda and his Grasshopper team put out a game called Silver Case. Was a kooky murder investigation game. Well, as part of Grasshopper's ongoing tenth anniversary celebrations, it's been announced the game will be re-released. Well, re-released again, since a DS version's already on the way. That's the good news! The bad news is that, as a PS1 game, it'll probably be Japan-only again, leaving it available only to the more enterprising digital importers amongst you.

