Older Games Benefit More From 360 Hard Disk Loading

As you all know, the spring Xbox 360 Dashboard update will grant your console the power to copy your games directly onto your hard disk, enhancing loading times significantly. Significantly is of course relative, as Xbox Product Manager Germany Boris Schneider-Johne points out.

There are prominent examples, for instance: Project Gotham Racing 3, one of the first games for the Xbox 360. There the load times have been very long; those are going to get reduced immensely. Recent games are already optimized; there the gain is relatively small.

Honestly I think the biggest gain from the new feature is less wear and tear on the DVD drive, though with my current drive size of 20GB and my complete aversion to spending over $US 100 on a hard disk under 300GB, I probably won't benefit either way.



