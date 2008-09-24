That's Excella Gionne in the dress, a relative of the TriCell pharmaceutical founder and president of the Africa branch office. Next to her is not a new character per se, but confirmation of a returning character appearing in RE5. Yep, that's former S.T.A.R.S. captain Albert Wesker.
One New Resident Evil 5 Character (One Not So New)
Excella Gionne and Albert Wesker... that's good!