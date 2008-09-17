Own A Mac? Try Feist, It's Great



Yeah, that rules out most of you, but hey, you can at least watch the trailer above. The game looks gorgeous. Feist is a 2D platformer by Zurich students Florian Faller and Adrian Stutz, in which you guide a little Soot Sprite-looking guy around and...do stuff. It's all fairly beautiful, all fairly relaxing, and if you've got a Mac, you can grab a beta from the link below.

Feist Beta [Feist, via Indiegames]