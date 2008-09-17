Own A Mac? Try Feist, It's Great

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yeah, that rules out most of you, but hey, you can at least watch the trailer above. The game looks gorgeous. Feist is a 2D platformer by Zurich students Florian Faller and Adrian Stutz, in which you guide a little Soot Sprite-looking guy around and...do stuff. It's all fairly beautiful, all fairly relaxing, and if you've got a Mac, you can grab a beta from the link below.

Feist Beta [Feist, via Indiegames]

Comments

  • quinsta @Quinsta

    Yayy looks alot like Little Big Planet or Loco Roco. Well at least now we have 2 decent games to play on Mac this and Spore.

  • nich Guest

    hate to burst your bubble guys, but there are tonnes of games like this for the mac. spore isn't even a mac game(cedega/cider does not make an app native!), plus it's quite boring/stupid.

    maybe a little more research is required by you and your commenters....

