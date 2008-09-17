Pac-Man Hats Go Haute Couture

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The best thing about runway models wearing massive and bulbous headwear is that it detracts from their chunky thighs. Seriously, would it kill these girls to substitute one watercress salad with a pack of Marlboro lights once in a while? We're therefore thankful that fashion designer Giles Deacon has tapped into Pac-Man design lore for his/their Spring-Summer 2009 collection. The line, which was on display at London Fashion Week, might not be outed for its Pac-Man influence based solely on the hat pictured above, but the Blinky-inspired hat, seen in the gallery below, pretty much confirms it.

Thanks to David for the tip (and the Associated Press for the pics)!

