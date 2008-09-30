Pac-Man? Sit On Pouf-Man

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Slipping right under Namco Bandai's legal radar (until right now, we guess), Italian designer QAYOT has made this Pac-Man-like seat. Covered in a stain resistant coated fabric, the Pouf-Man doesn't eat pellets like its gaming counterpart but a square cushion. It's also not yellow. And that's what people think when they hear Pac-Man: Pellets and yellow. Well, that's what we always think. Always.

Pouf-Man [QAYOT via technabob via Inspire me, now! via CribCandy via Home Tome]

