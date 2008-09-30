Pac-Man? Sit On Pouf-Man

Slipping right under Namco Bandai's legal radar (until right now, we guess), Italian designer QAYOT has made this Pac-Man-like seat. Covered in a stain resistant coated fabric, the Pouf-Man doesn't eat pellets like its gaming counterpart but a square cushion. It's also not yellow. And that's what people think when they hear Pac-Man: Pellets and yellow. Well, that's what we always think. Always.
Pouf-Man [QAYOT via technabob via Inspire me, now! via CribCandy via Home Tome]
