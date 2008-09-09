Painfully Adorable GameCube PC Mod

Behold, the PicoCube! Half PC, half GameCube, all cute. Not only is it a fully-functioning PC (Pico-ITX, 1GB RAM, Pico PSU), with DVD slot and USB ports, it keeps the GameCube motif running through to its operating system, which is rocking a Mario-themed custom version of Ubuntu. Simply delightful.
PicoCube [WiiDS]
I just bought this pc/cube as I like to call it now and it rocks. I am using it right now to surf the net and play gta 4 on. Its the only system i need! I bought it for eight hundred dollars and would not sell it for nothing.