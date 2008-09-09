Painfully Adorable GameCube PC Mod

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Behold, the PicoCube! Half PC, half GameCube, all cute. Not only is it a fully-functioning PC (Pico-ITX, 1GB RAM, Pico PSU), with DVD slot and USB ports, it keeps the GameCube motif running through to its operating system, which is rocking a Mario-themed custom version of Ubuntu. Simply delightful.

Comments

  • knewbie Guest

    I just bought this pc/cube as I like to call it now and it rocks. I am using it right now to surf the net and play gta 4 on. Its the only system i need! I bought it for eight hundred dollars and would not sell it for nothing.

