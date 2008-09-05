PAL PlayStation Store Update

Slow week this week. Nothing wrong on the parity side of things, as most things the US store got the PAL one's got, it's just a slow week, that's all. Can't imagine millions of you clamouring for some new Haze maps, though with ice hockey a sort-of-big-deal in certain parts of Europe, the NHL 2K9 demo might go down a little better.
PS3 store
Demo
NHL 2K9 Demo
Pure PS3
Packs
HAZE DESTRUCTION PACK
Warhawk™ Triple Combo Pack
Wallpapers
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 01
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 02
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 03
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 04
PSP store
Game
Media Manager for PSP™
Go! Explore Map Packs
Benelux Map Pack
DACH Map Pack
France Map Pack
Italy Map Pack
Scandinavia Map Pack
Spain & Portugal Map Pack
UK & Ireland Map Pack
Western Map Pack
In Game
Warhawk Booster Bundle
PSN store update...[Three Speech]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink