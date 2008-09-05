The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PAL PlayStation Store Update

Slow week this week. Nothing wrong on the parity side of things, as most things the US store got the PAL one's got, it's just a slow week, that's all. Can't imagine millions of you clamouring for some new Haze maps, though with ice hockey a sort-of-big-deal in certain parts of Europe, the NHL 2K9 demo might go down a little better.

PS3 store

Demo
NHL 2K9 Demo
Pure PS3

Packs
HAZE DESTRUCTION PACK
Warhawk™ Triple Combo Pack

Wallpapers
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 01
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 02
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 03
SOULCALIBUR WALLPAPER 04

PSP store

Game
Media Manager for PSP™

Go! Explore Map Packs
Benelux Map Pack
DACH Map Pack
France Map Pack
Italy Map Pack
Scandinavia Map Pack
Spain & Portugal Map Pack
UK & Ireland Map Pack
Western Map Pack

In Game
Warhawk Booster Bundle

PSN store update...[Three Speech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles