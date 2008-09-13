PAL PlayStation Store Update: Tardiness Is Next To Godliness

Sorry this wasn't up yesterday, but it wasn't our fault! The PAL PSN update was well behind schedule after Sony experienced some "technical issues" getting it all up. Those issues have been sorted, the update's up, here's the pick of what's in it: Metallica, Rock Band, FIFA 09. For a more comprehensive breakdown, click through.

Game

METALLICA 'DEATH MAGNETIC' FULL ALBUM

1942 Joint Strike

Siren Blood Curse

Rockband (sorry about the lack of hard info, but this is how it came)

1 Track

3 Track Bundle

1 Track sale/developing artist

3 Track pack sale/developing artist

6 Track Bundle

9 Track Bundle

12 Track Bundle



Demo

ElefunkTrial

Play TV Demo

1942: Joint Strike

FIFA 09 Demo

Packs

Pain: Amusement Park

Pain-Kenneth Character

Pain -Yeony Character

Pain Tati Character

Videos

FIFA 09

MIRROR'S EDGE E3 TRAILER

TOMB RAIDER UNDERWORLD: TEASER TRAILER

PURE E3 TRAILER

Wallpapers

The Last Guy Wallpaper (x6)

Themes

PixelJunk Eden Red

PixelJunk Eden Black

In Game

Elefunk Full Game Upgrade

[via Three Speech]