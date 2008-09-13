The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PAL PlayStation Store Update: Tardiness Is Next To Godliness

Sorry this wasn't up yesterday, but it wasn't our fault! The PAL PSN update was well behind schedule after Sony experienced some "technical issues" getting it all up. Those issues have been sorted, the update's up, here's the pick of what's in it: Metallica, Rock Band, FIFA 09. For a more comprehensive breakdown, click through.

Game

METALLICA 'DEATH MAGNETIC' FULL ALBUM
1942 Joint Strike
Siren Blood Curse

Rockband (sorry about the lack of hard info, but this is how it came)

1 Track
3 Track Bundle
1 Track sale/developing artist
3 Track pack sale/developing artist
6 Track Bundle
9 Track Bundle
12 Track Bundle

Demo

ElefunkTrial
Play TV Demo
1942: Joint Strike
FIFA 09 Demo

Packs

Pain: Amusement Park
Pain-Kenneth Character
Pain -Yeony Character
Pain Tati Character

Videos

FIFA 09
MIRROR'S EDGE E3 TRAILER
TOMB RAIDER UNDERWORLD: TEASER TRAILER
PURE E3 TRAILER

Wallpapers

The Last Guy Wallpaper (x6)

Themes

PixelJunk Eden Red
PixelJunk Eden Black

In Game

Elefunk Full Game Upgrade

[via Three Speech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles