PAL PlayStation Store Update: Tardiness Is Next To Godliness

Sorry this wasn't up yesterday, but it wasn't our fault! The PAL PSN update was well behind schedule after Sony experienced some "technical issues" getting it all up. Those issues have been sorted, the update's up, here's the pick of what's in it: Metallica, Rock Band, FIFA 09. For a more comprehensive breakdown, click through.
Game
METALLICA 'DEATH MAGNETIC' FULL ALBUM
1942 Joint Strike
Siren Blood Curse
Rockband (sorry about the lack of hard info, but this is how it came)
1 Track
3 Track Bundle
1 Track sale/developing artist
3 Track pack sale/developing artist
6 Track Bundle
9 Track Bundle
12 Track Bundle
Demo
ElefunkTrial
Play TV Demo
1942: Joint Strike
FIFA 09 Demo
Packs
Pain: Amusement Park
Pain-Kenneth Character
Pain -Yeony Character
Pain Tati Character
Videos
FIFA 09
MIRROR'S EDGE E3 TRAILER
TOMB RAIDER UNDERWORLD: TEASER TRAILER
PURE E3 TRAILER
Wallpapers
The Last Guy Wallpaper (x6)
Themes
PixelJunk Eden Red
PixelJunk Eden Black
In Game
Elefunk Full Game Upgrade
