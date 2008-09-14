Pangea Cuts Prices on iPhone/Touch Games

Typical. A week ago I got an iPhone at the urging of a friend and then, at the urging of the same friend, bought Pangea's Cro-Mag Rally ("I think it has multiplayer. It has this mode called "gather" but I've never been around anyone with the game to try it.") That was $5.99, now it is $1.99, along with a slew of other Pangea games (and the VR Pro utility) available for iPhone and iTouch. Just goes to show, even if you wait a year, you still can't buy anything new from or for an Apple device without seeing its price halved the next week. Full list on the jump. It's a limited time promotion, like the McRib.
Enigmo: $4.99 (was $9.99)
Cro-Mag Rally $1.99 (was $5.99)
Billy Frontier $3.99 was ($5.99)
Beer Bounce $1.99 (was $2.99)
Pangea VR Pro $14.99 (was $19.99)
If you're thinking about buying these or any other toys for your phone, see our complete guide to iPhone games.
Pangea Software News Release: Limited Time Price Cuts [Develop]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink