Pangea Cuts Prices on iPhone/Touch Games

Typical. A week ago I got an iPhone at the urging of a friend and then, at the urging of the same friend, bought Pangea's Cro-Mag Rally ("I think it has multiplayer. It has this mode called "gather" but I've never been around anyone with the game to try it.") That was $5.99, now it is $1.99, along with a slew of other Pangea games (and the VR Pro utility) available for iPhone and iTouch. Just goes to show, even if you wait a year, you still can't buy anything new from or for an Apple device without seeing its price halved the next week. Full list on the jump. It's a limited time promotion, like the McRib.

Enigmo: $4.99 (was $9.99)

Cro-Mag Rally $1.99 (was $5.99)

Billy Frontier $3.99 was ($5.99)

Beer Bounce $1.99 (was $2.99)

Pangea VR Pro $14.99 (was $19.99)

If you're thinking about buying these or any other toys for your phone, see our complete guide to iPhone games.

Pangea Software News Release: Limited Time Price Cuts [Develop]