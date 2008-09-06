Party With the Cast of Star Wars Unleashed

The Secret Apprentice, Maris Brood and Rahm Kota will be hanging out at the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed party later this month when the game hits shelves.

The group of voice actors for the upcoming game will be joining some of the title's development team at the Best Buy in San Francisco (1717 Harrison Street) on Monday, Sept. 15 to celebrate the game's release.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight and will also give gamers a change to play the game and have their photos taken with "some of their favourite Star Wars characters". That better be a confirmation of Wookie.

LucasArts, Sony Computer Entertainment America and Best Buy Invite San Francisco to Celebrate the Launch of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Party on Sept. 15 Kicks off New Chapter in the Star Wars Saga

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2008 - LucasArts, Sony Computer Entertainment America and Best Buy will commemorate the release of the upcoming videogame Star Wars: The Force Unleashed with an exclusive launch party, offering eager gamers a chance to celebrate the Saga and get their hands on the first copies of the game. The party, which will be held at the Best Buy store at 1717 Harrison St. in San Francisco on Monday, Sept. 15, will run from 7pm until midnight and will feature appearances by several very special guests, including:

- Sam Witwer, who plays Darth Vader's Secret Apprentice in the game and who also joined the cast of The CW's "Smallville" this season; Adrienne Wilkinson, who plays Maris Brood, a dark and mysterious Jedi; and Cully Fredrickson, who plays Jedi Master Rahm Kota, a militant General who is the target of one of the Secret Apprentice's early missions

- Executive Producer Haden Blackman, Art Director Matt Omernick, Lead Engineer Cedrick Collomb, Lead Content Designer John Stafford, Lead Systems Designer Rich Davis, and dozens of other members of The Force Unleashed development team at LucasArts

In addition, attendees will get a chance to play the full version of the game in advance and be able to get their photo taken with some of their favourite Star Wars characters.

An entirely new chapter in the Star Wars Saga, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed casts players as Darth Vader's "Secret Apprentice" and promises to unveil new revelations about the Star Wars galaxy. The game's expansive story is set during the largely unexplored era between Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. In it, players will assist Vader in his quest to rid the universe of Jedi - and face decisions that could change the course of their destiny.