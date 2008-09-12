PC Port Of Mercenaries 2, Bad Graphics & Buggy As Heck?

I haven't received a copy of Mercenaries 2 yet on any platform, so I can't really comment, but reader Desi is less than pleased with his purchase for the PC version. He makes it sound like an abortion on DVD (urgh):

I cannot help but be wroth beyond measure. The PC version is a port of the PS2 version (couldn't even give us 360-level graphics) so it has awful graphics; you can't turn autoaim off, so you can never hit moving enemies; and there's a catastrophic bug that makes the game freeze when it tries to play a movie — which is literally within the first second of starting up, when it tries to play the EA logo movie. The only way to get it to play is to rename the movies folder, so that you play with no cutscenes and therefore zero exposition.

IGN didn't think it was too bad, but I'm reluctant to use a single review as a yardstick. Maybe Desi's PC just doesn't like him, or the frustration's making his eyes bleed. Regardless, let us know if you're having similar issues.