PC Zone To Expose Deus Ex 3 Conspiracy?

Things have been a bit quiet on the Deus Ex 3 front, but the news that the original game was to be made available for free from Gametap seemed to suggest that something was coming down the pipe.

If this blurry, phonecam-quality picture is the real thing, UK games mag PC Zone will be lifting the lid on the game in its 200th issue, out later this month.

The photo popped up on the Gaming Age (NeoGAF) forums and it certainly looks like the right typeface. The issue is on sale on October 9th, so there is plenty of time for the whole story to leak out before you actually have to buy the thing.

Next issue PC ZONE magazine reveals Deus Ex 3 [NeoGAF Forums]

    Good to know this game is close! Can't wait to get hold of it.

