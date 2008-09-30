Peak's Solid Wood Guitar Hero/Rock Band Guitar

Peak just sent me one of their solid wood Playstation 3 guitars for Guitar Hero and Rock Band. The Starplex is the same scale as a real guitar and uses the same sorts of parts, when possible. For instance the tuning pegs are real as is the whammy bar.

Of course all of this realism makes for a pretty heavy kit, but I think it's worth it. The controller works with both the PS2 and PS3 and comes with wireless and wired options. I'll make sure to weigh in with my opinion after I've had some time to go a few round with it on the Playstation 3.