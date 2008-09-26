PerBlue Build A Parallel Kingdom For Mobile Gamers

Parallel Kingdom is a Mobile Multiplayer Trans-Reality Game (That's MMTRG, acronym fans) for the iPhone (obviously) and phones running Android (ooh!).
The game overlays a simple 2D medieval RPG on a map of the real world - tracking your position via your phone's built-in GPS.
You can do all the usual RPG -type-stuff - PvP, trading, item crafting and building strongholds, competing against other players who wander too close to your personal space.
This video gives you the gist - although it is slightly fanciful compared to the actual gameplay.
'Parallel Kingdom', An Upcoming Location-based MMORPG [Touch Arcade]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink