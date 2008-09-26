PerBlue Build A Parallel Kingdom For Mobile Gamers

Parallel Kingdom is a Mobile Multiplayer Trans-Reality Game (That's MMTRG, acronym fans) for the iPhone (obviously) and phones running Android (ooh!).

The game overlays a simple 2D medieval RPG on a map of the real world - tracking your position via your phone's built-in GPS.

You can do all the usual RPG -type-stuff - PvP, trading, item crafting and building strongholds, competing against other players who wander too close to your personal space.

This video gives you the gist - although it is slightly fanciful compared to the actual gameplay.

'Parallel Kingdom', An Upcoming Location-based MMORPG [Touch Arcade]