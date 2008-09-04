Pete Hines: Each Ratings System Has Different 'Hot Buttons'

Bethesda's PR man Pete Hines won't talk specifics when it comes to classification and its titles, but give him a more general angle, and he's all over it:

"The frustrating thing for us is that the standards and rules can be so varied across territories, that we work with five or six ratings agencies and each one has different 'hot buttons'." ... "In one place nudity is a big deal but violence is fine, and in another place drugs are a problem but nudity is fine.

How about a county where nudity, drugs and violence are an issue, and the politicians think rape games actually exist on retail shelves?

