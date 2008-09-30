The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Peter Molynuex Is Not A PR Man (So He Says...)

Doesn't matter how good he is at promoting himself, Peter Molyneux is a game developer. Repeat, Peter Molyneux is a game developer. He's not a PR guy. And since he's no PR guy, Molyneux has pointed out Fable 2's flaws. Here, listen to what Peter Molyneux has to say:

The point is I'm not a PR man. I'm just a developer. And when you sit down opposite people, people like yourself, and they look you in the eyes and they say 'are you happy with absolutely everything in Fable II?', I can't hand on heart say that we have got a state of the art animation system. I mean our animation system's pretty good.

For all the goofy things Molyneux says, at least he does seem somewhat sincere. Well, sometimes. "Now Microsoft has put these PR policemen in the same room to make sure I don't trip over myself," he adds. That's swell.

Molyneux gets himself into trouble over Fable 2 honesty [Videogamer via VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles