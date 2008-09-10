The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Peter Moore Jumps The NPD Gun, Calls Madden 09 Sales

The NPD figures for the month aren't out yet. We don't know 'em. Think that'll stop EA Sports boss Peter Moore from calling the results? It won't stop Peter Moore from calling squat. He's disclosed EA's own internal estimates for the game, and since we're on a bit of a roll with internal EA estimates, we're going to roll with these ones too. Mainly because, in all probability, they've already got hold of the actual figures. But also because of this quote from Moore: "In the month of August we may be bigger than a certain Eastern European gangster". He's basing that off "estimates" that the game's done $US 133.5 million in sales, which is not only a 6% increase over Madden 08, but for those who like to think games revenue and movie revenue are somehow comparable is more than Tropic Thunder, Mamma Mia! and Pineapple Express did for the month at the box office.

Interview: EA Sports' Moore Calls $US 133.5 Million Month For Madden 'Vindication' [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles