Peter Moore, Still Talking

All last week, Guardian's game site has been running portions of a big Peter Moore interview. In that interview, we learned that Peter Moore thought developer Rare's skill were "not applicable today", that Peter Moore killed the Dreamcast and fired lots of people and loads of other stuff. The best part? Guardian writer Keith Stuart explains:

I didn't tell EA or Peter that I was planning to run the transcript in its entirety on this site — I'm sure you can guess the reasons. EA have reacted very favourably and with considerable understanding. However, Peter has asked if I run a final word from him, which I think — under the circumstances — is entirely fair.

Oh ho ho! More Moore after the jump:

