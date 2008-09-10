Phantasy Star Coming To The Nintendo DS!

This Friday's issue of Japanese game mag Famitsu announces that the DS is getting Phantasy Star Zero. The game's characters are designed by Toshiyuki Kubooka (THE [email protected]), and the scenario is mystery novel writer Teru Arai and former PSO quest honcho Tooru Shiwasu. The up-to-four-player game features multi-player over Nintendo WiFi. The cool part: The chat system supports stylus sketches. The game is slated for this winter in Japan, and if the big Phantasy Star Portable sales are an indication, this game should do very well.

Famitsu 20080912 [[email protected] via Sega Nerds Forums]