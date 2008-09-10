The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Phantasy Star Coming To The Nintendo DS!

This Friday's issue of Japanese game mag Famitsu announces that the DS is getting Phantasy Star Zero. The game's characters are designed by Toshiyuki Kubooka (THE [email protected]), and the scenario is mystery novel writer Teru Arai and former PSO quest honcho Tooru Shiwasu. The up-to-four-player game features multi-player over Nintendo WiFi. The cool part: The chat system supports stylus sketches. The game is slated for this winter in Japan, and if the big Phantasy Star Portable sales are an indication, this game should do very well.

Another scan after the jump.


Famitsu 20080912 [[email protected] via Sega Nerds Forums]

Comments

  • Phazonaddict Guest

    Holy crap! I was looking for info on PSO model formats, and to see this is pretty awesome. I played PSO I & II on the gamecube, loved it. I still have my RAcast (I forget his level, but he had a good few red box weapons) on the Gamecube. C:

    I'll definately be buying this if it's ever released in Europe.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles