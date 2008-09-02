Phil 2.0: LittleBigPlanet Will Be Sony's Biggest Game In 2008

Speaking with VG247, SCE Worldwide boss Shuhei Yoshida - aka Phil 2.0 - sounds confident that LittleBigPlanet will be a success for Sony. A big, fat success. So big, so fat, that it'll be the company's biggest-selling game in 2008. And that's not just in Europe. Dude means worldwide.

LittleBigPlanet is going to be the biggest title for Sony in all markets this year...History tells us how difficult it is for games developed in Europe or in the US to be successful in Japan, and with this generation we see Japanese consumer supporting more and more games coming from western Europe.

That last part's a bit of a stretch, but hey, the general point's probably a sound one.

