The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Phil 2.0: LittleBigPlanet Will Be Sony's Biggest Game In 2008

Speaking with VG247, SCE Worldwide boss Shuhei Yoshida - aka Phil 2.0 - sounds confident that LittleBigPlanet will be a success for Sony. A big, fat success. So big, so fat, that it'll be the company's biggest-selling game in 2008. And that's not just in Europe. Dude means worldwide.

LittleBigPlanet is going to be the biggest title for Sony in all markets this year...History tells us how difficult it is for games developed in Europe or in the US to be successful in Japan, and with this generation we see Japanese consumer supporting more and more games coming from western Europe.

That last part's a bit of a stretch, but hey, the general point's probably a sound one.

Yoshida: " LittleBigPlanet will be the biggest title for Sony in all markets this year" [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles