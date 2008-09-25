Phoenix Wright and the Case of the Backwards Book

Recently Ballantine Books sent me a copy of the new Phoenix Wright manga, Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney: Official Casebook Vol. 1 The Phoenix Wright Files.
The nearly 300-page book is packed with 21 short stories by two dozen artists and writers and wraps up with authors' comments, translation notes and a sneak peek of volume 2.
The book is an enjoyable romp through the strange, flashy-dressing world of OBJECTIONS! and turnabouts. What it isn't is a book that recreates the fun of playing the game. The storylines certainly ring true and the art is a fun collection of different styles, but maybe they should have taken the Choose Your Own Adventure path.
If you're a fan of the game franchise then it's probably worth picking up, but others may find it a bit on the dry side.
