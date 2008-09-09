Plain Sight Trailer Goes Boom

London-based indie studio Beatnik Games have released a trailer for their debut title - Plain Sight.
Plain Sight is a multiplayer action title for PC and Xbox 360. Players control cute little robot skeletons that fly around a stylized environment and hit each other with swords to amass points. To 'bank' your points, you must blow yourself up - taking out as many of your rivals as possible.
Yes, it is essentially a game about suicide bombing robots. But it's ok - they are cute! And the background looks a bit like Tron, which can't be bad.
