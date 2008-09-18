Play Gears 2 First By Playing Gears 2 For Real

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Do you want to play Gears of War 2 early? Bad enough to star in a reality show based on the game? Microsoft and Spike TV are looking for a few good men and women to be featured in a real-life televised Gears adventure, with getting your hands on Gears of War 2 a month early at stake.

...just like in the game, challenges, tough decisions and sacrifices stand in the path of victory. In a fast paced reality show that feels like an alternate reality game brought to life, your team must work together to reach the ultimate goal: Becoming the first gamers in the world to play through the entire saga of Gears of War 2 in early October.

Interested? Head over to the official Gears 2 site to download the questionnaire and return it and a head shot and a 150 word pitch by Friday the 19th to be considered. With October right around the corner, your rejection should be pretty quick and painless. Good luck!

The Battle Starts November 7. Want To Lead the Charge? [Gears of War Official Site]

Comments

  • bman Guest

    i can't wait for this game. check out hot girls who play gears at www.gamernook.com

    0

