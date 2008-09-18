Play Gears 2 First By Playing Gears 2 For Real

Do you want to play Gears of War 2 early? Bad enough to star in a reality show based on the game? Microsoft and Spike TV are looking for a few good men and women to be featured in a real-life televised Gears adventure, with getting your hands on Gears of War 2 a month early at stake.

...just like in the game, challenges, tough decisions and sacrifices stand in the path of victory. In a fast paced reality show that feels like an alternate reality game brought to life, your team must work together to reach the ultimate goal: Becoming the first gamers in the world to play through the entire saga of Gears of War 2 in early October.

Interested? Head over to the official Gears 2 site to download the questionnaire and return it and a head shot and a 150 word pitch by Friday the 19th to be considered. With October right around the corner, your rejection should be pretty quick and painless. Good luck!

