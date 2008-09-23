Play Street Fighter IV, Valkyria Chronicles In San Francisco

Two hot-looking, upcoming games, two bold art styles, one place you can play them both: San Francisco. This Friday, you'll be able to play Sega's tactical RPG Valkyria Chronicles at a Sony event at the Metreon PlayStation Store, with producer Ryutaro Nonaka in attendance. As for Street Fighter IV, GameSpot are hosting a tournament at CBS Interactive's HQ next Tuesday, with a few thousand bucks cash on offer for the winners. You'll find full details at the links below.

