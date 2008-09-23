The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Play Street Fighter IV, Valkyria Chronicles In San Francisco

Two hot-looking, upcoming games, two bold art styles, one place you can play them both: San Francisco. This Friday, you'll be able to play Sega's tactical RPG Valkyria Chronicles at a Sony event at the Metreon PlayStation Store, with producer Ryutaro Nonaka in attendance. As for Street Fighter IV, GameSpot are hosting a tournament at CBS Interactive's HQ next Tuesday, with a few thousand bucks cash on offer for the winners. You'll find full details at the links below.

GameSpot hosts Street Fighter Showdown [GameSpot]
Go Hands-on with Valkyria Chronicles this week! [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles