Play Street Fighter IV, Valkyria Chronicles In San Francisco

Two hot-looking, upcoming games, two bold art styles, one place you can play them both: San Francisco. This Friday, you'll be able to play Sega's tactical RPG Valkyria Chronicles at a Sony event at the Metreon PlayStation Store, with producer Ryutaro Nonaka in attendance. As for Street Fighter IV, GameSpot are hosting a tournament at CBS Interactive's HQ next Tuesday, with a few thousand bucks cash on offer for the winners. You'll find full details at the links below.
GameSpot hosts Street Fighter Showdown [GameSpot]
Go Hands-on with Valkyria Chronicles this week! [PlayStation.Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink