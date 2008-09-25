Play WipeOut HD, Your Life/Brain Is In Your Own Hands

Don't think it was ever confirmed confirmed, but it was strongly suggested that WipeOut HD's lengthy delay was the result of the game failing epilepsy tests. That suggestion looks pretty likely today, with the news that the game's going to ship with the mother of all epilepsy warnings at the front. Every time you play the game, you'll have to scroll through a large warning message that goes above and beyond what you'd normally expect, with the message dealing mostly with the games "flashing or flickering lights or geometric shapes and patterns". If you're sensitive to that sort of stuff, be warned.

