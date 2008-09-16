PlayStation Network Pre-paid Cards Hit Blockbuster

Pre-paid PlayStation Network cards have long been the white whale of North American PlayStation 3 owners who find themselves either credit card-less or expatrioted to some foreign land. Sure, retailer Meijer and the odd U.S. Army base have had them for a while, but widespread distribution of the cards have evaded many of us. (And they're rumoured to not hit GameStops until next year.)

No more, as the PlayStation.blog writes today that brick and mortar Blockbuster stores will be carrying PSN cards as of, well, before today. And they'll be in $20 and $50 denominations, not that crazy "yen" value you see in the pic above.

