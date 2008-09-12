US PlayStation Store Update And The Colberts

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Some of you will be enjoying MotorStorm: Pacific Rift for the first time today, courtesy of the PlayStation Store and your subscription to Qore. The rest of us will have to be content with Jeopardy! and/or our previous hands-on time with the Evolution Studios racer. There are no lack of things to play for North American PlayStation 3 owners this week, with a handful of new demos, new Rock Band tracks — one of them being free — and wallpapers to fiddle with. For the full list of new goodies, keep on keepin' on.

