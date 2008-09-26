PlayStation Store Update: Credit Cards At The Ready

This is it, ladies and gentlemen. This is the week that we've all been waiting for as PlayStation 3 owners. The Made of Honor Blu-ray trailer has finally been added to the PlayStation Store, giving us all the opportunity to bask in the light of Patrick Dempsey's brightly shining smile at 1080p. I've downloaded the thing and, let me tell you, it lives up to the hype. It's not an understatement to call this thing a So I Married An Ax Murderer Blu-ray trailer-killer by any stretch. Oh, right — WipEout HD, Burnout Paradise and Mega Man 9 are also new on the Store.

And can I just mention that the new Soulcalibur IV wallpapers are not to be missed? Voldo in a Jack O' Lantern outfit will make the swallowing of DLC costumes that much easier.

Games and Demos

WipEout HD ($19.99)

Burnout Paradise ($29.99)

GEON Emotions ($9.99)

Mega Man 9 ($9.99)

Mega Man 9 demo

NBA 09 The Inside demo

NBA Live 09 demo

Untold Legends Brotherhood of the Blade for PSP ($14.99)

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords for PSP ($14.99)

Buzz! Master Quiz demo for PSP

Pipe Mania demo for PSP

Expansions and Add-Ons

BUZZ! QuizTV Question Pack: National Geographic: Safari ($7.99)

BUZZ! QuizTV Question Pack: Videogames ($5.99)

BUZZ! QuizTV Question Pack: Sci-Fi ($5.99)

Soulcalibur IV Customisation Equipment 2 ($1.99)

Rock Band tracks

* "Limelight (Original Version)" - Rush ($1.99)

* "Tom Sawyer (Original Version)" - Rush ($1.99)

* "Red Barchetta" - Rush ($1.99)

* "The Camera Eye" - Rush ($1.99)

* "Vital Signs" - Rush ($1.99)

* "Witch Hunt" - Rush ($1.99)

* "YYZ" - Rush ($1.99)

* "Moving Pictures (Album)" - Rush ($10.99) - includes "Tom Sawyer (Original Version)," "Red Barchetta," "YYZ," "Limelight (Original Version)," "The Camera Eye," "Witch Hunt," and "Vital Signs" by Rush.

* "Bandage" - Hot Hot Heat ($1.99)

* "Love Spreads" - Stone Roses ($1.99)

* "She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult ($1.99)

* "Shoot the Runner - Kasabian ($1.99)

* "Sorrow" - Bad Religion ($1.99)

* "You're No Rock n' Roll Fun" - Sleater Kinney ($1.99)

Game Videos

Tomb Raider: Underworld Gameplay trailer

PAIN: Amusement Park New Characters trailer

Resistance 2 Shattered History trailer

Brothers in Arms: Hell' Highway Eyes Only trailer

Burnout Paradise Bikes trailer

Dead Space Animated Comic Issue #5 Network trailer

Movies and Television

88 Minutes Blu-ray trailer

Made of Honour Blu-ray trailer

Themes and Wallpapers

Soul Calibur IV Wallpaper 5

Soul Calibur IV Wallpaper 6