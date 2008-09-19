PlayStation Store Update: Doin' The Dew

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There is absolutely no way this week's North American PlayStation Store update will leave you wanting, especially if you have an interest in downloading eight AST Dew Tour promotional videos. While trailers and videos may dominate the list of new additions, there's plenty to play. LucasArts' Fracture and EA's Mercenaries 2 both get new demos and D3Publisher's first batch of downloadable PSP games arrive. PlayStation 3 owners can also enjoy a price break on the Call of Duty 4 map pack, for a limited time. For the full list, hit the jump.

