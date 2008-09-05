US PlayStation Store Update: Haze Lives

You want more Haze? You got it! Wait, you want more Haze? Really? OK, well, this week's PlayStation Store update for North America has it, with the "Destruction Pack" bringing seven new multiplayer maps and a new "Capture and Hold" game type. The Store also gets one of its biggest and most expensive titles to date in NFL Head Coach 09. Pricey! The full list of new goodies is after this.
Qore Episode 04: September, 2008 ($US 2.99 Issue, $US 24.99 Annual Subscription)
Games and Demos
NFL Head Coach 09 ($US 49.99)
PURE Demo
Add-ons and Expansions
Haze "Destruction Pack" ($US 9.99)
Rock Band tracks ($US 0.99 each)
* "Skullcrusher Mountain" by Jonathan Coulton
* "Shhh...." by The Darkest of the Hillside Thickets
* "Livin' at the Corner of Dude and Catastrophe" - MC Frontalot
Rock Band PAX Pack 1 ($US 2.99) - includes "Shhh...." by The Darkest of the Hillside Thickets, "Livin' at the Corner of Dude and Catastrophe" by MC Frontalot, and "Skullcrusher Mountain" by Jonathan Coulton.
Game Videos
Jeopardy! trailer
Super Stardust HD Tips video 1
Super Stardust HD Tips video 2
PAIN "Call Da Shot Mode" video
Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway "Making Of #3: Counter Attack"
Legendary Behind the Scenes Episode 1
Midnight Club Los Angeles trailer 2
Midnight Club Los Angeles trailer 3
Red Baron Arcade trailer
Saints Row 2 "Uncle Gary Motorcycles" trailer
Saints Row 2 "Uncle Gary Taunting" trailer
Movie and Television Trailers
The Ultimates Featurette
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist Trailer
The Fall Trailer
Wallpapers and Themes
The Last Guy wallpaper
