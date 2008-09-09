PlayStation Trophies Come To NovaStrike

NovaStrike, the Tiki Games developed top-down shooter released back in June for the PlayStation 3, has been brought up to speed with the addition of Trophies. That's not all, as the new update to NovaStrike also comes with "tamed difficulty modes, customisable controls, XMB playlist support", as well as "more". Should Trophy whoring be something you're willing to drop an extra tenner on... well, you know which game to look up at the PlayStation Store.