In what should surprise absolutely no one, DS title Pokémon Platinum is selling lots and lots. According to data from Famitsu publisher, the game has sold 967,675 copies in the first two days it's been on sale in Japan, which is of course almost a million copies in two days. Gotta sell 'em all, you know.

