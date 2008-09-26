'Pokémon Platinum' Transforms Into 1.2 Million Copies

Pokémon Platinum has gone well past platinum now, with another 300K being snapped up by Nintendo DS owners in Japan according to this week's Media Create sales chart. The top spots are dominated by DS software, with new debut Dragon Ball DS settling for second place.

The PlayStation 3 version of Eternal Sonata enters the charts with just 34,000 copies sold. Not bad for a year-old Xbox 360 port, but not quite as good as the game's original debut. Hey, hardware bundles help!

01. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 315,000 / 1,278,000

02. Dragon Ball DS (DS) - 72,000 / NEW

03. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 63,000 / 787,000

04. Eternal Sonata (PS3) - 34,000 / NEW

05. Quiz Magic Academy DS (DS) - 29,000 / 148,000

06. Wii Fit (Wii) - 28,000 / 2,663,000

07. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Battle Arena (PSP) - 25,000 / NEW

08. Samurai Dou Portable (PSP) - 17,000 / NEW

09. One Piece Unlimited Cruise: Episode 1 - Nami ni Yureru Hihou (Wii) - 15,000 / 76,000

10. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 14,000 / 1,776,000

11. Hokuouki (PS2)

12. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)

13. Infinite Undiscovery (Xbox 360)

14. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2)

15. Dragon Quest V (DS)

16. Heart no Kuni no Alice (PS2)

17. Wii Sports (Wii)

18. Inazuma Eleven (DS)

19. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS)

20. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

21. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP)

22. Mario Kart DS (DS)

23. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

24. Afrika (PS3)

25. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

26. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

27. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

28. Tales of Vesperia (Xbox 360)

29. Wii Play (Wii)

30. Blue Dragon Plus (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

